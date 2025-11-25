Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. $RLI

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,436 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $40,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of RLI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in RLI by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

RLI Price Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.61.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. RLI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm had revenue of $509.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.