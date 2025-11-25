Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Sells 66,511 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,511 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RVLV opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $295.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

