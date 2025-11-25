Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 148,471 Shares of Brady Corporation $BRC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148,471 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $55,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth about $74,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 282.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $1,901,102.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,855.60. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Wilms sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $810,949.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,103.68. This represents a 58.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,955. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady Stock Up 1.5%

BRC opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. Brady Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $405.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.65 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.96%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

