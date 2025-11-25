Champlain Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 480,330 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $46,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth about $985,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,865,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.51. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $121.54.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.45 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP David J. Plautz purchased 2,150 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,907.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $278,847.02. This trade represents a 253.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $91,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,501.64. This trade represents a 4.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

