iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,039,061 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.