Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 29,854 Guess?, Inc. $GES

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GES. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Guess? by 4,168.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Guess? by 3,085.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Guess? by 20,181.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 193.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 77.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Price Performance

GES stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $882.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.

Guess? Cuts Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.72 million. Guess? had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 562.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.75 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Small Cap Consu cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Guess? from $13.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

