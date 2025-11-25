Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 193.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

KFY opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.49. Korn/Ferry International has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $80.49.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.95%.The firm had revenue of $708.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Korn/Ferry International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $331.40 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

