Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786,084 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,423 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for 3.5% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $222,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 82.6% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 64,731 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.8% in the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,663.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,027,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $81,927,000 after buying an additional 968,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,300.85. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,260. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. HSBC raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AKAM opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $103.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.