Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,295,497 Workiva Inc. $WK

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,295,497 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,677,000. Workiva makes up approximately 1.4% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Capital One Financial set a $100.00 target price on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Workiva Stock Performance

Workiva stock opened at $91.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.66 and a beta of 0.87. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.