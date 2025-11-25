Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 21,139 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $54,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6%

ZTS opened at $122.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $181.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

