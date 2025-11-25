Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. $V

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Visa Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:V opened at $328.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

