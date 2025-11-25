Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $48.16 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 243,479 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.8% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 2,985,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $161.13 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $384.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Nomura raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

