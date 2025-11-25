Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $21.64 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 339,440 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in CVS Health by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

