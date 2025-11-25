Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $36.63 Million Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,262,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529,660 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $36,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $832,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,987,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after acquiring an additional 318,463 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE BKD opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 107.19%. The firm had revenue of $813.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

