Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $585.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $539.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.16. The stock has a market cap of $220.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total transaction of $2,756,919.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. This represents a 16.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $23,947,352. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

