Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,061 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. The trade was a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

