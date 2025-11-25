Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $23,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 40.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.2%

MHK stock opened at $109.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $301,818.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 85,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,728,784.67. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,406 shares of company stock valued at $793,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.