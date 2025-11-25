Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.1%

TECK opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $48.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.93%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.