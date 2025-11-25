Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 707 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 590.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BILS opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.99 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.32.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

