Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 82,846 Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 187,657 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Under Armour by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Under Armour Stock Up 3.0%

Under Armour stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile



Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

