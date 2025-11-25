Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $143.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

