Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 5,859 Shares of Titan America SA $TTAM

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Titan America were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan America in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Titan America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,017,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Titan America during the 1st quarter worth $30,799,000. Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Titan America in the 1st quarter valued at $10,641,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan America during the 1st quarter valued at $9,188,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Titan America in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Titan America Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of TTAM opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Titan America SA has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Titan America had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $436.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Titan America has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Titan America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Titan America’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Titan America Profile

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

Further Reading

