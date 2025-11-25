Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,793,000 after purchasing an additional 794,388 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 609,748 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 137,030 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,005.34. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

