Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 45,691 Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 64.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 47.9% during the first quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 2,110,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,445 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 12.7% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 85,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Amer Sports Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.98.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Amer Sports had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.