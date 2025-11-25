Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $256.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.23. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $235.55 and a one year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -402.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

