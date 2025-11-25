Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

SCHA opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

