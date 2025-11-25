Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in Welltower by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.6% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $202.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $203.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.75.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $203.00 price objective on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.73.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

