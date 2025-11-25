Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,116 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $275.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.62 and a 12-month high of $290.79.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,147 shares of company stock worth $562,079 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.65.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

