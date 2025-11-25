Analyzing New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) & Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) and New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Teekay and New Fortress Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 1 0 0 0 1.00 New Fortress Energy 3 4 3 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

New Fortress Energy has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 550.83%. Given New Fortress Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Teekay.

This table compares Teekay and New Fortress Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $992.52 million 0.94 $133.77 million $1.41 7.22 New Fortress Energy $2.36 billion 0.15 -$249.04 million ($3.83) -0.32

Teekay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Fortress Energy. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and New Fortress Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay N/A N/A N/A New Fortress Energy -48.94% -22.72% -3.15%

Volatility & Risk

Teekay has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services. As of March 1, 2024, the company operated a fleet of approximately 53 owned and chartered-in vessels. It serves energy and utility companies, major oil traders, large oil consumers and petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. The Ships segment offers floating storage and regasification units (FRSU) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; Dual-fired combined heat and power facility in Clarendon, Jamaica; landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and LNG receiving facility and gas-fired power plant in Baja Califrnia Sur, Mexico, as well as a Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

