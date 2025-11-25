Creative Planning Has $2.41 Million Stake in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR $NMR

Creative Planning reduced its position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,081 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nomura were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nomura in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NMR opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Nomura had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

