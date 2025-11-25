Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $263.77.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

