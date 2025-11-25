Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 17,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $801,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDY opened at $492.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $419.00 and a 12-month high of $595.99.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

