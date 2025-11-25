Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,094 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

