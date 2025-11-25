Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 383 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $404.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.03. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

