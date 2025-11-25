Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $585.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $667.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.58. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $443.21 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.