Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Duolingo by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Duolingo from $425.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.53.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $172.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.27 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.95, for a total transaction of $256,959.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 123,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,026.20. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.79, for a total value of $434,377.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,541,871.14. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,452 shares of company stock worth $21,421,632. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

