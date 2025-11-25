Cynosure Group LLC Sells 1,817 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59,520.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $153.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.73 and a 200 day moving average of $139.03. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 0.89. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $255.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $526.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.77 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $154.68 per share, for a total transaction of $8,198,040.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 734,537 shares in the company, valued at $113,618,183.16. This represents a 7.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

