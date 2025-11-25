Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 482.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $451.62 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $534.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

