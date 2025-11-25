Cynosure Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated $IMKTA

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $1,028,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $76.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

