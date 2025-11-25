Analysts Set Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target at $5.50

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $746.70 million, a P/E ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 1,637.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 20.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 714.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 170,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 149,373 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.