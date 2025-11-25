Cynosure Group LLC Purchases 2,912 Shares of Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 244.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 859,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after buying an additional 610,045 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,949,000 after acquiring an additional 419,183 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,463,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,826,000 after acquiring an additional 401,990 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Vericel by 18.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,742,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,136,000 after acquiring an additional 265,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth about $8,993,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. Vericel Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Vericel has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

