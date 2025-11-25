Cynosure Group LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,625,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,949,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,350 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $899,139,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,120,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,545,000 after purchasing an additional 316,519 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,063,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after purchasing an additional 181,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.17 and a 12 month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

