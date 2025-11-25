Cynosure Group LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 915,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,010,000 after purchasing an additional 51,489 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 673,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,973,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,174,000 after buying an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 13.96. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.530 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

