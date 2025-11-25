Brokerages Set VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target at $281.67

Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.6667.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

VRSN stock opened at $249.57 on Friday. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $180.95 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.48.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total value of $592,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,033.99. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $1,327,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,200,055.23. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,839 shares of company stock worth $12,660,539. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 112.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

