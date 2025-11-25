Analysts Set GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

GCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 29,319 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $923,841.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 507,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,990,883.86. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $2,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,200. The trade was a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $9,380,316. 24.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

