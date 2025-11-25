Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as high as C$2.25. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$2.24, with a volume of 26,977 shares changing hands.

Entrée Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$461.37 million, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.14, a current ratio of 17.51 and a quick ratio of 40.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.24.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entree Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining company which owns a joint venture interest on a significant portion of copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. The company’s interest in the Entree/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture has the characteristics of a royalty, with the benefits of a producer.

