Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 709.46 and traded as high as GBX 755.50. Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 754, with a volume of 1,338,865 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INCH shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,101 to GBX 1,115 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inchcape presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 988.75.

Inchcape Trading Down 0.2%

The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 724.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Adrian Lewis purchased 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 665 per share, with a total value of £18,713.10. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

