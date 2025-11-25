CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.01 and traded as high as $99.16. CVR Partners shares last traded at $97.4650, with a volume of 25,173 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CVR Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.55 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 20.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $4.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.89. This represents a $16.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.5%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 133.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 1,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 41.9% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

