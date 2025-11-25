IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,207.78 and traded as high as GBX 2,412. IMI shares last traded at GBX 2,396, with a volume of 1,463,483 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 price target on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on IMI from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded IMI to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,475 to GBX 2,500 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,490 to GBX 2,500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,637.50.

Get IMI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMI

IMI Stock Down 0.4%

Insider Activity at IMI

The firm has a market cap of £5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,347.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,207.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, insider Luke Grant purchased 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,280 per share, for a total transaction of £5,198.40. Also, insider Ajai Puri purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,235 per share, for a total transaction of £22,350. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,992. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.