Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.79. Grupo Televisa shares last traded at $2.7450, with a volume of 2,310,560 shares trading hands.

TV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered Grupo Televisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $792.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.66 billion. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa S.A. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Grupo Televisa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,808 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa by 921.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 977,541 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 50,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

